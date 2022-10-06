Hugh Jackman shared a funny photo with Deadpool, and creator Rob Liefeld and others signed it

It’s been over a week since the big news was announced, but let’s take a moment to get to the bottom of it again: Hugh Jackman reprises the role of Wolverine in Deadpool 3. For years, the actor has said that 2017’s Logan will remain his last appearance as a popular Marvel hero. A comic book character, but after retiring, he was persuaded to wear adamantium claws once again for a proper team-up with Ryan Reynolds‘ Wade Wilson (no, “X-Men: The Beginning: Wolverine” doesn’t count, and you know it) in the upcoming Marvel movie. Now Jackman has shared his funny photo with Deadpool, and many people, including Rob Liefeld, who together with Fabian Niceza created the “Mercenary with a Mouth”, have signed it.

Although Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds share a well-known “feud,” it’s not enough that they can’t be in the same room with each other. For example, Hugh Jackman shared this flashback photo on Instagram of the time when Ryan Reynolds dressed up as Deadpool and showed up to visit the Wolverine actor while he was dressed up and brushing his teeth. Check it out:

As you can see, Hugh Jackman gave his word to people to sign this unusual moment, and it was Rob Lifeld’s proposal:

“Without you in the image of Wolverine, there would be no MCU! And period. If X-Men 2000 doesn’t work, the rest won’t follow!!!”

Instead of following the path of humor, Rob Lifeld praised Hugh Jackman for his contribution to the world of superhero movies, and his signature was accompanied by raised hands and emoticons with swords. Liefeld is right, because “X-Men” was one of the films that popularized this genre, which subsequently paved the way for the creation of the Marvel cinematic universe. Jackman’s role as Wolverine was one of the most laudable elements of X-Men, and if this movie hadn’t been a hit, then there’s certainly a good chance that Liefeld is right and we would never have gotten the MCU.

It was nice of Rob Liefeld to praise Hugh Jackman for his time in the role of Wolverine, but enough sincerity! Let’s take a look at some of the funny comments that a user shared in Jackman’s post, starting with BossLogic, who earlier this week shot a funny clip suggesting how the actor’s return in the image of Wolverine could happen.:

Instead of referring to anything related to Marvel, ethan_1511 decided to draw a parallel between this unusual couple and a real-life scenario that many of you have probably encountered more than once.

For those of you who are fans of Hugh Jackman’s musical creativity, brett.org_50 signed the photo, shooting a sequel to a certain 2017 film in which he sang melodies as P.T. Barnum (note: “The Greatest Showman” can be watched by subscription Disney+).

Finally, spidey_mom drew attention to the fact that Deadpool looked in on Hugh Jackman when he was doing proper oral hygiene, which is all the more important when your dentist… let’s say, is constantly unavailable.

You can view Hugh Jackman’s post to see other signature suggestions, but this is a good placeholder as we wait for Wolverine and Deadpool to join forces. Details about exactly how the clawed mutant fits into “Deadpool 3” are kept secret, but Jackman and Reynolds said that the triquel will not affect the ending of “Logan”. However, there are many questions to Marvel that Jackman’s return as Wolverine raises, and CinemaBlend will share these answers as soon as they appear.

“Deadpool 3,” directed by Sean Levy and written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, will be released in theaters on September 6, 2024. Marvel movies in order.