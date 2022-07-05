Hugh Jackman shared a funny photo after a recent post on social networks that provoked rumors about “Deadpool 3”

The Marvel cinematic universe is constantly growing, both on small and silver screens. And one of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Ryan Reynolds’ development of Deadpool 3. Fans are looking forward to seeing Wade Wilson incarnate in the MCU, and what wild crossovers can happen. Some hope that the triquel may include the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. And Jackman recently shared a humorous photo after a recent social media post sparked rumors about Deadpool 3.

Just a week ago, Hugh Jackman posted his mysterious image on social media such as Twitter and Instagram. All it took was a picture of Jackman looking into his phone for rumors about Deadpool 3 to start circulating on the internet. Now the actor “The Greatest Showman” ridicules the situation with a new post in Insta.

One point for you, Mr. Jackman. It’s always funny to see celebrities treat themselves with a good sense of humor, as in the case of Jackman’s ongoing “feud” with Ryan Reynolds. And although he’s busy starring in “Musician on Broadway,” the 53-year-old actor still finds time to poke fun at comic book fans who have their fingers crossed about his return to Wolverine in “Deadpool 3.”

In this new post, we see Hugh Jackman rocking cute merchandise from Adventure Time, showing off Jake’s dog and a stack of bacon pancakes. Looking directly into the camera, Jackman joked about his penchant for hacking the internet with a caption that reads: “Let’s see what rumors will go on my face today.” Obviously, he knows how the internet analyzes each of his posts, patiently waiting for him to take Wolverine’s claws on the big screen again.

The original post, which Hugh Jackman posted, can be seen below, in which the actor looks shocked by the contents of his phone. Although, given his post as regent, it seems that the X-Men icon could have expected that he was going to set the Internet on fire.

Part of why fans are so eager to see Hugh Jackman play Wolverine in Deadpool 3 has to do with the relationship between him and franchise star Ryan Reynolds. The two have admirable compromises, and their fake feud lasts for years. And Reynolds himself seems to want to see Hugh Jackman in his R-rated franchise, too. Either way, he’s likely to make fun of Jackman in the movie, at least.

Rumors about “Deadpool 3” are likely to continue for the foreseeable future, as Sean Levy’s upcoming blockbuster is still under development. The pressure is on to show how the first two films did, and keep the tone of the franchise within the larger MCU.

Currently, “Deadpool 3” has neither a release date nor a cast. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.