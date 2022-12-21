Hugh Jackman Says He Went to Therapy, and Explains How It Helped Him Survive Being Abandoned by His Mother

The last film project that Hugh Jackman pursued was when he presented himself for Florian Zeller’s film “Son” about a father who struggles to figure out what to do with his son’s mental health problems. As Jackman had previously said in an interview about the importance of seeking psychiatric help, he decided to follow his own advice. The Australian actor says he has undergone therapy that has helped him cope with the unresolved trauma of his mother abandoning him when he was a child.

When Hugh Jackman was eight years old, his parents divorced, as a result of which his mother moved to her native home in the UK with her daughters. She never returned to Australia. Today it was reported that 54-year-old Jackman told the Australian edition of Who magazine about how therapy helped him cope with an unresolved injury.

I just started this recently. It helped me a lot. We all need a village. Most importantly, it helps me to communicate more with the people I love in my life, to truly understand and live in their place, as well as to see them clearly.

It proves that even a talented actor who has amazed us with his best games can still deal with internal upheavals after all these years. Therapy is really a great way to better understand the deep feelings lurking inside you, and can offer you a new perspective. Jackman went on to tell Who magazine how hard it was to believe that his mother would come back to him just so that this dream never surfaced in his youth.

Back in 2012, Hugh Jackman told 60 Minutes Australia that the last time he saw his mother was when he said goodbye to her, leaving for school. When Jackman returned home, his mother was not there.

There was no one in the house. The next day a telegram came from England, my mother was there. And then it was. I don’t think she thought for a second that it would be forever. I think she thought it was, “I just need to leave and I’ll come back.” Dad prayed every night for Mom to come back.

But don’t worry about the “Prisoners” star, as this story has a happy ending for him and his mother. As an adult, he eventually reunited with her. When Jackman spoke to The Hollywood Reporter in 2013, he said he understood what his mother was going through. He explained that she felt “trapped” in postpartum depression after his birth and felt separated from her husband working long hours. Instagram photos of the “Greatest Showman” actor and his mother, this mother-son duo smiles at each other. Obviously, it’s never too late to strengthen broken ties.

The stage and film actor really could use a mother right now, as his father passed away last year during Father’s Day in Australia at the age of 84. He honored his father by telling how “extraordinary” he is and how dedicated he is to his work. , family and faith. Fans have been nice enough to support Jackman after his tragic loss. I’m sure his father would be proud of him today for striving to improve his mental health and confront his past trauma.

Hugh Jackman and his mother may have a great relationship with each other today, but the Oscar-nominated actor admits that there is still room for improvement in mental health in terms of not growing up with his mother. You can watch Hugh Jackman’s performance to standing ovation in the 2023 issue of Son on January 20.