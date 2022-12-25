After a long struggle, when Ryan Reynolds convinced Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine, he won the hearts of his fans again. By making a mysteriously funny announcement, they further excited the entire fandom about “Deadpool 3”. While fans are excited about Wolverine’s return, they may be shocked to hear the spoilers that Hugh Jackman just revealed.

Fans know how the relationship between Deadpool and Wolverine develops. Having shocked everyone with his appearance, Hi Jackman is now ready to present to the audience the main spoilers for their upcoming film. In his recent conversation on The Empire Film Podcast, the actor talked about the dynamics of the relationship between Deadpool and Wolverine, as well as another serious spoiler. Let’s find out more about it.

Here’s how Wolverine will treat Ryan Reynolds in “Deadpool 3”

On a scale from 1 to 10, the proximity between them will be zero. Fans will not see Wolverine and Deadpool next to each other in the upcoming film, Hugh Jackman himself said. He also added that ten is very close, and zero is reality. Wolverine and Deadpool are very different.

They hate each other. According to Wolverine, he is disappointed with Deadpool and wants to stay away from him, otherwise he will want to hit Deadpool. He said, “So… I’m probably going to hit him on the head a lot.” He even compared the dynamics of their relationship with the 1982 action comedy “48 Hours”.

Continuing to talk about the film, the actor confirmed that time travel will be involved in this third part. This confirmation legitimizes rumors about the connection of characters such as Miss Minutes and Owen Wilson’s Mobius with Deadpool 3. Well, Deadpool 3 2024 will be exciting, as fans will see Wolverine and Deadpool together again with the participation of TVA.

Although there are no details about the plot of the film, Deadpool, being himself, will do what he shouldn’t. And then he will use the help of Jackman and Wolverine. Well, in the context of these two characters, it’s true: opposites attract. Whatever happens in the movie, the audience definitely can’t wait for November 8, 2024.

While we’re waiting for the third and final installment of the “Deadpool” series, tell us in the comments box what you think about Jackman’s statements.