Embarrassing moments. I’m sure we’ve all had a scattering of them in our lives. However, few of us had the most awkward moment on the public stage, but the star of “X-Men: The Beginning: Wolverine” Hugh Jackman had, and this is a “stupid” story. As Jackman has just said, one day he “wet himself” in his pants on stage.

At the height of the awards season, British Vogue gathered 30 of the world’s biggest stars to celebrate the tumultuous twenties, sharing everything: their successes, memories from filming, secrets and the most embarrassing moments. The line of questions prompted the actor “The Greatest Showman” to tell a humorous anecdote that he either wet himself during the performance of “Beauty and the Beast” or did not sing. The actor humorously recalled:

I wet my pants on stage. This is the nonsense of all fools. The doctor told me that I was dehydrated, so following the instructions, I drank so much water that by the time I performed this number — in red tights, like Gaston in “Beauty and the Beast” — I actually had a choice: pee in my pants or not. singing.

Indeed, Sophie’s choice. I’d rather not sing, but that’s just me. Of course, it’s easy for me to say this, because I have a terrible singing voice and impeccable bladder control.

This isn’t the first time Hugh Jackman has told this story. In a 2008 story, he added that he didn’t see anything after he finished defecating, so he assumed that Gaston’s tights were waterproof. However, to his horror, the laughter of the audience soon made it clear to the actor that he was very wrong. Jackman told Playboy via People:

When I finished, I immediately turned away from the stage, looked down and saw nothing. I thought these red tights were supposed to be waterproof. I was laughing like I got away with it. But the audience looked at me funny. It leaked out and my pants were completely wet. The audience could see it.

This is a terrible event, but the Prestige actor is a regular professional who has gracefully coped with his failure in the bathroom. Aspiring performers may want to take notes.

Most recently, Hugh Jackman’s latest film “Son” was greeted with a 10-minute ovation during its premiere at the Venice Film Festival last fall. However, critics’ general reviews of Jackman’s film were somewhat mixed. The family drama was written and directed by Florian Zeller (who is perhaps best known for the Oscar-nominated film Father in 2021), who based the screenplay on his original play of the same name. The story centers on a teenage boy struggling with mental illness who also moves in with his father and a new partner. The role of the boy’s father, who does not know how to cope with his son’s depression, really meant a lot to Jackman, who successfully got the role by offering himself to the director.

The Castaway actor has shown himself to be a dedicated performer who is willing to go the extra mile for a role he believes in. Barnum. And although the star admitted that he did not know what wolverine was before taking on the role of a Canadian mutant with a healing factor, he nevertheless gave himself completely to this role. He did a lot of research on wolves, on which he mistakenly believed the superhero was based, and visited the local zoo to understand his character.

Despite the mediocre reviews, most noted the performance of the X-Men star as outstanding. While Anthony Hopkins won the Oscar for Best Actor for his work in Zeller’s previous film, only time will tell if Jackman will be considered for this awards season. With the polarizing reception of “Son,” it’s unclear whether the film belongs to Hugh Jackman’s best films. However, if an Australian actor finds himself on this Oscar stage, let’s hope that he will often go to the toilet to avoid a repeat of his most embarrassing moment.

The veteran star’s latest film, “Son,” is in select theaters and will have a wider opening on January 23 as part of the 2023 release schedule for new films.