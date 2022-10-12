Hugh Jackman, Josh Gad and others paid tribute to Angela Lansbury after her death at the age of 96

This week, beloved actress Angela Lansbury passed away at the age of 96. During her 80-year career, the veteran star has earned many credits, but is perhaps best known among the masses for her role in the classic Disney animated cartoon “Beauty and the Beast” and for leading the very bored television series “She Wrote Murder.” To say that Lansbury was an icon of stage and screen would be an understatement. And since it became known about her passing, many stars, such as Hugh Jackman and Josh Gad, have paid tribute to her for her huge contribution to the entertainment industry.

Hugh Jackman, who, like Angela Lansbury, had a successful stage career, acknowledged how much she influenced the theater community. Lansbury won six Tony Awards during her career for her performances in such shows as Gypsy (1975) and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (1979). Jackman paid tribute with a cute post from his Instagram stories:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad)

Josh Gad also paid tribute via Instagram. The “Cold Heart” star posted a cute photo of himself and the late actress, and also acknowledged the large number of impressive projects in which she participated over the years. Take a look at the wonderful post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Judd Apatow (@juddapatow)

Famous director and producer Judd Apatow also shared a photo of himself with Angela Lansbury. This is a great selfie of the time when the lady saw Apatow performing comedy in Largo. Apatow notes how funny actress Jessica Fletcher was when he met her. He clearly wasn’t the only one who was excited to meet the acting legend, as Adam Sandler, Leslie Mann and director Paul Thomas Anderson also smile in the precious photo:

To be honest, it’s still hard to believe that Angela Lansbury is no more. As Viola Davis mentioned, it seemed like she would live forever. Nevertheless, her legacy will undoubtedly live on in the hearts and minds of those who are lucky enough to see who works. And you can still check it out now. All twelve seasons of “She Wrote Murder” are currently being broadcast to Peacock subscribers, and Disney+ subscription holders can hear Lansbury’s angelic voice in the Disney animated films Beauty and the Beast.

We here at CinemaBlend express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Angela Lansbury at this time.