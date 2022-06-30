Hugh Jackman has shared his review of the Elvis movie in a touching new video

Hugh Jackman shares a touching video review of Baz Luhrmann’s popular movie “Elvis”. The musical biopic directed by Luhrmann about the legendary singer Elvis Presley, released last week, had high box office receipts, collecting $ 31 million in its first weekend. That was enough to barely beat the blockbuster “Best Shooter: Maverick” for first place domestically.

Luhrmann is certainly no stranger to creating extravagant musical extravaganzas like Elvis. Back in 2001, the director impressed the audience with his Moulin Rouge jukebox! starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor in a stylish mix of vintage settings and modern melodies. And, of course, Kidman later reunited with Luhrmann for the epic adventure “Australia” starring Jackman (the film, as recently announced, will be remounted into a Hulu miniseries).

Jackman is really familiar with Luhrmann’s cinematic style after starring alongside Kidman in Australia. This, without a doubt, gives him a special appreciation for the achievements of Elvis, and especially for the starring role of Austin Butler as Presley. Jackman actually expressed this appreciation in a video review he posted on social media in which he was delighted with Luhrmann’s latest work, paying special attention to the film’s production designer Catherine Martin (who also worked on Australia). See Jackman’s passionate and touching clip below:

The amazing duo of @bazluhrmann and #CatherineMartin did it again! What a movie! Congratulations to @austinbutler and @tomhanks on their amazing performances. Check out @ElvisMovie @Deborra_lee pic.twitter.com/JioeGJw1fG

— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) June 28, 2022

Watch this video here

Jackman, of course, also knows a thing or two about memorable musical performances. A veteran of stage musicals, Jackman has demonstrated his singing skills on the big screen in films such as Les Miserables and The Greatest Showman, the first of which earned him the only Oscar nomination of his career. Of course, Jackman has not yet had the opportunity to show the same musical techniques in Luhrmann’s film, but he still has time for him and his Australian director to get involved in a film in which Jackman should sing from the bottom of his heart a la Kidman in “Moulin”. Rouge! or Butler in Elvis.

Of course, not all reviews about Elvis were as unconditionally positive as Jackman’s. In general, critics praised Luhrmann’s directorial style and Butler’s performance. But many reviews have stumped the film because of its script, and many critics have noted Tom Hanks’ performance as Elvis’ manager, Colonel Tom Parker, as a rare misfire for the Oscar-winner. Jackman’s personal connection to Luhrmann, of course, means that he is likely to be kind in evaluating the director’s work, even if Jackman himself is not personally involved. At least when it comes to Elvis, Jackman’s praise seems sincere and must be very touching for Luhrmann after all the hard work he has done to bring his vision to life. Elvis, of course, was a hit even without Jackman’s kind words, but perhaps a few more people will want to see him now that the Australian star has given him the official seal of musical approval.