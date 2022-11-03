Hugh Jackman Has Already Started Smack Talk on “Deadpool 3”, Continuing The “feud” With Ryan Reynolds

For years, there has been no shortage of fans of superhero movies demanding that Wolverine and Deadpool team up on the big screen (sorry, “X-Men: The Beginning: Wolverine” doesn’t count), and at the end of September their wish was granted. At the end of September, Reynolds announced that Jackman will again wear adamantium claws for “Deadpool 3“, which will mark the beginning of the 6th phase of the Marvel Cinematic universe. It lasted for many years. This is far from the case, since Jackman has already started chatting about Deadpool 3.

Ryan Reynolds may have shared his sincere excitement about working with Hugh Jackman on Deadpool 3 just a few days ago, but in Jackman’s Instagram Stories, the Wolverine actor took a swipe at the man who has been bringing to life a mercenary with a mouth since 2016.

Hugh Jackman has been busy since late 2021 playing Harold Hill in the latest Broadway revival of The Musical Man, starring Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo and Benjamin Pajak as Winthrop Paroo. It was the latter actor who took part in Jackman’s latest digs regarding Ryan Reynolds, and if you are not familiar with The Music Man and cannot tell from the photo, Pajak is a child. Thus, despite this and the cheap Deadpool mask on Pajak’s face, Jackman made sure that the feud continued and did not end with *a shudder* with kind words. This is your move, Mr. Reynolds.

Jokes aside, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are obviously very fond of each other, and there have been many other occasions in the past when one praised the other. But this fake feud they’re having continues to be interesting, and I doubt I’m the only one who thinks it would be disappointing if it stopped just because they’re finally doing Deadpool 3 together. Since the production of “The Musical Man” is due to end on January 1, 2023, Jackman acted wisely to loop one of his fellow actors from the play to help with the chatter while there was still time. Ryan Reynolds is currently starring in John Krasinski’s sci-fi movie “If,” so maybe he can hire one of his colleagues to help take revenge on the same.

Although Hugh Jackman has claimed for years that 2017’s Logan will be his last Wolverine game, obviously Ryan Reynolds was able to change his mind, although both actors assured that what happens in Deadpool 3 will not affect Logan’s ending. In addition, no details of the triquel plot have been revealed, although Leslie Aggams is also expected to reprise the role of Blind Al. Backstage, Sean Levy, who previously worked with Reynolds on “The Free Guy” and “The Adam Project,” is sitting in the director’s chair, and Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the screenwriters of the first two Deadpool films, have taken over screenwriting duties again after Bob. Hamburger duo Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Lojelin took up the draft.

“Deadpool 3” will now be released on November 8, 2024, taking the place that once belonged to the “Fantastic Four” in the upcoming Marvel movie calendar. While we’re waiting for updates on his progress, use your Disney+ subscription to review the first two Deadpool movies and watch Marvel movies in order, starting with the MCU continuity.