Hugh Jackman From “Deadpool 3” Talked About His Return as Wolverine

Marvel fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine ever since Ryan Reynolds released his viral ad. Of course, the Marvel character died at the end of Jackman’s supposed final outing as a beloved figure—Logan of 2017. So now people are wondering how the late X-Man will be revived for a new movie. While the script is currently in development, Jackman himself has given fans a big clue about how his character is coming back to life.

Jackman shared a hint when asked about Deadpool’s second sequel on the Jess Cagle show. He hinted that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige’s ongoing multiverse approach could play a role in his MCU debut. Here ‘s what he said specifically:

But all because of this device they have in the Marvel world to move through timelines, now we can go back because, you know, it’s science. And so I don’t have to mess with Logan’s timeline, which was important to me, and I think probably to the fans, too.

This makes sense, since the multiverse will feature in many upcoming productions of the Marvel cinematic universe. However, we still don’t have 100% confirmation, and there are other unknowns around this story. Director Sean Levy has already talked about the return of Wolverine, and although he did not give details, it seems that the creative team has made great progress.

The Hollywood Renaissance man does not hide that he regrets that he left the role of a mutant with adamantium claws after the screening of the first Deadpool movie. Around the time Reynolds and Marvel were meeting about the third movie, the X-Men star agreed to return because of an epiphany he had while on vacation that struck him after years of Ryan Reynolds begging him to come back.

After all, the seeds of Hugh Jackman’s comeback were sown in the end credits scenes of Deadpool 2. Viewers saw how a mercenary with a mouth corrected Reynolds’ claims about his first appearance in Marvel by killing Wade Wilson from X-Men Origins. At the same time, he invited Volvi to return for another walk. The “Son” star was eventually ready to reprise the role if his appearance didn’t spoil Logan’s sensational and emotional finale.

Of course, Hugh Jackman is no stranger to Marvel movies that have multiple timelines, as he and his “X-Men” co-star Halle Berry played future Wolverine and Storm in “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” In addition, another X-Men graduate, Patrick Stewart, continued the work of the 54-year-old artist, reprising his role as Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The character appeared as a resident of an alternate universe visited by Strange and America Chavez. Thus, the jumpy angle of the universe can certainly make everything possible. However, the question remains what Wolverine fans will get.

One might think that Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds and the team are planning to present a version of Logan similar to the one that viewers have learned over the years. However, don’t be surprised if it differs in some way. For example, he could wear a variant of this classic yellow suit. Putting aside his clothes, let’s just hope that Jackman’s return as a character makes sense and leads to a fun cinematic ride.

Fans will see what’s what when “Deadpool 3” hits theaters on November 8, 2024. The film could become an important component of the MCU Multiverse saga, which includes a list of future Marvel films.