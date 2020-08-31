Huge revenue success from Tenet during the pandemic!

Considered as the production that will save the movie theaters of the pandemic period, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, according to the data announced by Box Office, achieved a box office success of $ 53 million despite its release in a short time.

Tenet has put its weight in the pandemic period with its box office success

Tenet, one of the highly anticipated films of 2020, has achieved a global success with its release. The production, which was delayed due to the coronavirus epidemic, caused the cinema industry to relax with its revenue of $ 53 million, although it has been released for a short time. The production, which was first released in 24 countries, continues to be at 8.0 points in IMDB.

Speaking on the subject, Warner Bros. “He couldn’t be more satisfied with that,” said Pictures Group President and filmmaker Toby Emerich, who had a fantastic start internationally. Christopher Nolan once again delivered great action by making a movie that should be seen on the big screen. And that is why we look forward to the opportunity for audiences from all over the world to see Tenet ”.

Despite the pandemic period, the film managed to outpace Dunkirk and Interstellar. Tenet, which did not fall below the 5 million threshold especially in countries such as England, France and Germany, achieved a gross box office success of $ 37 million in other regions. This figure is expected to increase exponentially in the coming days.

Tenet’s leading roles are John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh, which is about the difficult process of a spy trying to protect the world from World War III.



