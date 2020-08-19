Huge deal from VeChain

VeChain Foundation announced that it has established a partnership with Grant Thornton Cyprus, which is shown as one of the biggest players in the audit and consultancy industry.

VeChain, which has an agreement with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), currently one of the four largest accounting firms in the world, and DNV GL, one of the most important global investment and certification companies, has now taken a very important strategic consultancy firm and has made a great contribution to VeChain adoption.

As it is known, Grant Thornton Cyprus is one of the largest independent accounting and consultancy firms in the world. The company is the seventh largest professional services network, comprised of independent accounting and consulting companies offering audit, tax and consulting services worldwide.

As Grant Thornton Cyprus serves from public companies and multinational corporations to government agencies and private companies in a wide range of industries, the company wants to take advantage of VeChain’s blockchain solutions for various industries, as stated in the official statement of the agreement.

Potential customers are companies with heavyweight positions in their respective industries including food, pharmaceutical, logistics and automotive… VeChain will work with Grant Thornton’s blockchain department, which he founded in September 2018.

Thanks to the agreement, very important companies will adopt VeChain

In yesterday’s press release, VeChain stated that the foundation has already made agreements with many world-renowned and big companies and that the Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform and VeChain ToolChain are based on the development of the company.

The agreement will make a huge contribution to companies in the context of VeChain’s extensive experience in the business world.

“We saw the importance of digitalization”

Sunny Lu, co-founder and CEO of VeChain, said the following about the deal:

“The pandemic led to the re-planning of the global economic system. After the epidemic, we have seen how necessary digitalization is worldwide and that we need to move here quickly. We are very excited to work with our partner Grant Thornton Blockchain Cyprus and are determined to create new business solutions. ”

Alexis Nicolaou, Director of Distributed Wallet Technology at Grant Thornton Cyprus, also praised VeChain ToolChain and said:

“The point where blockchain technology has arrived in the world is obvious. As Grant Thornton Cyprus, we invest in important companies of the business world and this is how we better understand the customer-oriented needs of both global and local companies. The comprehensive range of applications offered by VeChain ToolChain ™ ️ will help us meet these needs in the most effective and efficient way. ”



