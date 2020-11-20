Huge camera structure from Xiaomi signed POCO M3!

The POCO M3 has already started to be talked about with its features and huge camera structure. If there is no change, an unusual design will be used in the new model of this China-based company, which has made its mark with the X3 NFC.

The POCO M3, which was announced to be introduced on November 24, 2020, will have 3 cameras and 2 LED flashes. According to a published image, the color options for the new pupil of the Chinese company include black, yellow and navy blue.

POCO M3 features and huge camera structure

The screen size of the POCO M3, which has a design that delights people who prefer notched phones, will be 6.53 inches. It will have Full HD Plus technology and Snapdragon 662 processor. This processor has 8 cores: Performance oriented and Cortex A73 based Kryo 260 (4 units) and power efficiency Cortex A53 based Kryo 260 (4 units).

When we examine the image below, we see a device with a drop-notched selfie camera on the front, a fingerprint sensor on the side, volume buttons on the right and a SIM slot on the left. The camera module of this device attracted a lot of attention.

This module, which has a rectangular structure, completely covers the top half of the POCO M3 and says POCO on itself. We cannot say that we are used to such a camera design.

Apart from that, it is claimed that this product of Chinese origin will be equipped with 4 GB of RAM, 6.000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging. Users planning to buy the POCO M3 will be accompanied by a main camera with a resolution of 48 Megapixels.



