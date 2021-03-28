Huge anime attack is coming from Netflix in 2021

Netflix, in its announcement at the AnimeJapan 2021 Expo in Tokyo, stated that it plans to launch 40 anime shows for 2021. Undoubtedly, the success of the Blood of Zeus series lies behind this decision of the company.

Netflix will increase the number of anime to 40 by 2021

According to the news reported by Bloomberg, Netflix AnimeJapan stated that it will release 40 new anime projects at Expo 2021. Among the new series known to be released this year are an adaptation of the Japanese manga Record of Ragnarok, which will be released in June, Yasuke, which tells the story of an African samurai living in feudal Japan, and Resident Evil, an anime adaptation of the popular video game series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness and The Way of the Househusband.

Looking at the announcement, the number of anime projects announced by Netflix is ​​almost twice the number of anime series and movies released in 2020. “Our aim is to be proud to be the best entertainment platform with quality content,” Taiki Sakurai, Netflix’s chief anime producer, told Bloomberg. “The growth of our business is directly linked to the growth of the anime industry,” he said.

Sakurai also said that the global viewership rate of anime shows increased by about 5 percent a year. Stating that Netflix has 200 million global subscribers, Sakurai stated that these subscribers have watched at least one anime show in recent months.

Studies reveal that the worldwide anime market has reached as high as $ 23 billion last year and is above $ 36 billion by 2025. Sony also announced in December last year that it had made attempts to acquire anime video site Crunchyroll and Funimation for about $ 1.175 billion, but was delayed due to the US Department of Justice’s antitrust investigation.