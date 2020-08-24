Hubble took a high resolution photo of Neowise’s comet

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope took a close-up view of a recently popular object of the sky. The image was taken on August 8 and shows a very close-up view of the comet Neowise, also visible to the naked eye from earth in July. The photo taken by NASA shows the hazy crust of gas and dust surrounding the core of the comet as it warms up by the sun.

He points out that the space agency Hubble has taken a photograph of a comet with Neowise’s brightness for the first time in such a high resolution after passing a road close to the sun. Hubble took a photo after the comet reached its closest point to the sun on July 3, 2020. The comet passed from the Sun at a distance of about 43 million kilometers.

Typically, comets break up when they meet so close to the sun due to thermal and gravitational stresses. The image taken by Hubble shows that the core looks solid. NASA chose to use Hubble to photograph Neowise because this telescope offers much better resolution than any other telescope can provide. It is stated that the key to seeing details very close to the core is high resolution.

Researcher Qicheng Zhang from Caltech said high resolution is critical for seeing details very close to the core. The image allowed scientists to see changes in the dust immediately after separation from the core due to solar heat. Despite the high resolution the Hubble image can provide, we still cannot see the comet’s core completely due to its small size. Scientists estimate that the ice ball that forms the core of Neowise could be at most 4.8 kilometers wide.

The large cloud of gas and dust coming from the comet, seen in the photo captured by Hubble, is about 18,000 kilometers long. The photograph shows a pair of jets emerging from the core of the comet and projecting in opposite directions. These jets cause the compression of dust and gas, which is generated as a result of sublimation of ice below the surface, at high speeds.



