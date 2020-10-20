Hubble telescope records cosmic ‘waterspout’ in image

The North American Space Agency (NASA), in partnership with the European Space Agency (ESA), released on Monday (19) an impressive image of a cosmic “waterspout”. The phenomenon, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, is due to the gravitational attraction between the center of two galaxies, indicating the presence of a black hole.

On the left, you can see the galaxy NGC 2799 being attracted to the center of the galaxy NCG 2798, on the right side. The event foreshadows the union between the two galaxies in one, which should take millions of years to occur. He also points out, according to previous research, the existence of black holes at the center of interactive galaxies, which can come together, becoming bigger and more powerful.

For the Milky Way, a galaxy that houses the Earth, scientists theorize a possible union with the Andromeda Galaxy, which is approaching 110 km / s. However, despite the immense speed, the event should only occur 4.5 billion years from now, according to studies. Fortunately, the wide space between stars in galaxies allows the union process to be subtle and non-violent, with celestial bodies just passing side by side.



