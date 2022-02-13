Hubble detects a rare double galaxy

The Hubble Space Telescope has detected a rare pair of observable galaxies. This situation was also considered as a great opportunity.

The Hubble Space Telescope transmitted an image this week. At this point we got an image of a pair of interacting galaxies collectively known as Arp 282 . The sub-galaxy represents a rare species known as NGC 169 , the Seyfert galaxy.

Observing galaxies that are similarly active requires a difficult process. Because they emit a lot of radiation. However, Seyfert galaxies emit energies at different wavelengths that can be observed by telescopes such as Hubble . This means that the galaxy is clearly observable despite being extremely active.

Scientists: “Image taken by Hubble is a chance”

The other galaxy in the image below, IC 1559 , is positioned towards the top of the image. In addition, it appears to be a fairly active species. The two galaxies are so close together that they interact with material moving in a stream of matter between the two.

It’s rare to see two energetic galaxies interacting so clearly. Hubble scientists made a statement at this point. They uttered the following words:

“Interestingly, both galaxies have monumentally energetic nuclei known as active galactic nuclei (AGN). Still, it’s hard to tell from this image.”

If the image revealed the full emission of both AGNs , their brightness obscures the beautifully detailed tidal interactions we see in this image. Regarding this, scientists say the following:

“Tidal forces occur when the gravity of one object causes another object to bend or stretch. The direction of tidal forces is away from the lower mass object and towards the higher mass object. When two galaxies interact tidally, gas, dust, and even entire star systems can move toward one galaxy and away from the other. The image reveals this process in action as delicate streams of matter visibly connect the two galaxies.”

What do you guys think about the subject? Do not forget to share your ideas with us in the comments section!