Hubble Captures The First Images After Returning To Activities

After a month inactive, the Hubble Space Telescope resumed recording photos of the cosmos. The famous observatory resumed scientific activities last Saturday (17) after NASA engineers fixed a failure of the main computer.

So the telescope captured two black and white images of different galaxies. The records are part of a series of tests as NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) work to restart the artificial satellite.

The image on the left is a record of the object called ARP-MADORE 2115-273, two different galaxies captured in an “intergalactic tango”. According to information, they are about 297 million light years from Earth.

“Astronomers previously thought this was a ‘collision ring’ system because of the frontal merging of two galaxies. But the new Hubble observations show that the ongoing interaction between them is much more complex,” NASA described.

The second photo shows ARP-MADORE 0002-503, a large spiral galaxy located about 490 million light years from Earth. In particular, its arms span a radius of 163,000 light years—three times as expansive as the Milky Way.

Relief for Astronomers and Engineers

“I’m thrilled to see Hubble eyeing the universe, once again capturing images that have intrigued and inspired us for decades,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement.

Launched in April 1990, the space telescope has made an important contribution to studies on the cosmos. However, on June 13 of this year, the observatory had problems and went into safe mode, interrupting the research.

“I confess I had moments of nervousness during the Hubble shutdown, but I trusted NASA’s amazing engineers,” reveals Julianne Dalcanton, lead astronomer for the University of Washington program.