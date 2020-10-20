Huawei’s Kirin 9000 Chipset to Use a 24-Core GPU

Geekbench 5 test of Huawei’s Kirin 9000 chipset has emerged. According to the test results, the Kirin 9000 has a 24-core Mali G78 GPU. However, the results are not that impressive due to the low frequency.

The Chinese technology giant Huawei’s Kirin 9000 processor appeared in AnTuTu Benchmark last week and managed to get a head-on score with Samsung’s Exynos 1080. Moreover, on the GPU side, it scored higher than both Qualcomm and Samsung’s top-of-the-line SoCs.

Some new information about Huawei’s Kirin 9000 has emerged. The source of new information was Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), one of the reliable sources in the smartphone world. Ice Universe shared the Geekbench 5 performance results of Kirin 9000.

Kirin 9000 has a 24-core GPU

According to screenshots shared by Ice Universe, the Kirin 9000 supports a 24-core GPU. But Mali also said that the G78 MP24 operates at low frequency to make power consumption efficient and load distribution.

Also, the Kirin 9000’s Geekbench score is higher than Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 1080. However, according to the news in GSMArena, the chips that Kirin 9000 will compete with will be Snapdragon 875 and Exynos 2100. Both will start powering smartphones in 2021.

In addition, the Huawei NOH-NX9, where this Geekbench test was carried out, is thought to be the Huawei Mate 40 with 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256 GB storage, 90 Hz screen refresh rate. Finally, it is stated that Huawei has a limited number of Kirin 9000 chipsets due to its fight with the US administration and has been going on since last year. This chipset is expected to be used in the Mate 40 series, which will be introduced this month.



