Huawei’s First Product With Kirin 710A Processor

Huawei presented a series of new products to users with an event held yesterday. Now, more details of a new product announced by the company at this event have surfaced. This product is the company’s new tablet model “Enjoy Tablet 2”. If you wish, let’s take a closer look at Huawei’s new tablet.

Huawei Enjoy Tablet 2 has a 10.1-inch display that has become standard for many tablets. This screen offers consumers FHD + resolution. On the top of the screen of the tablet, which has a normal level of frames, there is a 2 MP resolution front camera with f / 2.4 aperture. This front camera does not seem to satisfy the users planning to have video conferencing.

Introducing Huawei Enjoy Tablet 2

We see that the Kirin 710A processor is used in Huawei’s new tablet. It is important to note that this is an important detail because Huawei has used the Kirin 710A on its product for the first time. This 8-core processor offers users a basic frequency speed of 2.0 GHz. Huawei offers up to 128 GB of storage as well as 4 GB of RAM in its new tablet, which it supports with Kirin 710A.

Working with EMUI 10.1, Huawei Enjoy Tablet 2 has a 5.100 mAh battery. There is a 5 MP resolution rear camera with f / 2.2 aperture on the back of the tablet, which has 10 watt charging support. Huawei says its new tablet can be purchased in gold and blue colors.

Huawei Enjoy Tablet 2 specifications

Screen: 10.1 inch, FHD +

Processor: Kirin 710A

RAM: 4GB

Storage Space: 64 GB or 128 GB

Front Camera: 2 MP

Rear Camera: 5 MP

Battery: 5.100 mAh (10 watts)

Connection: Wi-Fi, LTE

Operating System: EMUI 10.1

Dimensions: 240.2mm x 159.7mm x 7.86mm

Weight: 450 grams

According to the statements made by Huawei, the company’s new tablet model will have the following price tags;

Wi-Fi supported, version with 64GB of storage is $ 225

Wi-Fi supported, version with 128 GB storage, $ 255

LTE supported, 64 GB storage version $ 255

LTE supported, version with 128 GB storage, $ 285



