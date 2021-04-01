Huawei’s financial statement for 2020 has been announced

Huawei has published its 2020 annual report. The company announced that it ended the last year with a business performance in line with its predictions. Huawei’s global sales revenue in 2020 increased by 3.8 percent to $ 136.7 billion, while its net profit increased to 9.9 percent. The company emphasized its commitment to create more value for its customers and society.

Speaking at the press conference held in Shenzhen, China, where Huawei headquarters is located, Huawei Vice Chairman Ken Hu stated that 2020, which was affected by the epidemic, was an extraordinary year for everyone. Stating that they achieved a stable business performance despite all the difficulties, Hu said; “We continued to innovate to create value for our customers, help combat the pandemic, and support economic and social progress around the world. We achieved a performance close to our predictions by improving our business operations. In this challenging period, we adhered to a global supply chain to ensure production continuity, without focusing on a single country or region. We will continue to push the limits of technology by enabling digital transformation together with our customers and business partners. We want to produce digital technologies that add quality and convenience to our lives, make institutions smarter and more inclusive of society. This goal will bring us closer to a fully connected and intelligent world, ”he said.

Ken Hu continued as follows; “In 2021, we will continue to exist in a complex and volatile global environment. The resurgence of COVID-19 and geopolitical uncertainties will bring new challenges for the global community. At Huawei, we deeply believe that technology will provide new solutions to the challenges we all face. ”

According to the activity report announced by Huawei; Huawei Carrier Business Group, which provides services to mobile operators, ensured the stable operation of more than 1,500 communication networks in more than 170 countries and regions in line with the increased needs of COVID-19. This is the users; It enabled them to perform tasks requiring mobile connectivity, such as remote work, online learning and online shopping, without any problems. According to the report, in 5G experience tests conducted by independent organizations in major cities of the world, Huawei’s 5G networks ranked first in user experience. The company has also worked with operators around the world to implement more than 3,000 5G innovation projects in more than 20 industries such as coal mining, iron and steel, ports and manufacturing. Huawei’s sales revenue from network services increased to $ 46.4 billion in 2020. On an annual basis, there was an increase of 0.2% compared to 2019.

Huawei Enterprise Business Group, on the other hand, has increased its efforts to create a digital ecosystem for “everyone” while developing solutions focused on innovation and suitable for different scenarios. 253 “Fortune Global 500” companies and more than 700 cities around the world have chosen Huawei as their business and solution partner for digital transformation. In 2020, Huawei also announced the Intelligent Twins, the industry’s first reference architecture for a smarter industrial ecosystem.

The company has also signed technical solutions that are vital in combating the virus during the epidemic period. For example, it helped hospitals reduce the burden on medical infrastructures with its cloud-based and artificial intelligence-supported diagnosis solution. Huawei also worked with partners to develop cloud-based online learning platforms for more than 50 million students. In 2020, Huawei Enterprise’s sales revenue increased to $ 15.4 billion, while this figure increased by 23% on an annual basis compared to 2019.

The “1 + 8 + N” mobile ecosystem strategy, implemented with the HarmonyOS and Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) launches, was designed to provide consumers with a smart experience in all devices and scenarios focusing on smart office, sports, health, smart home, travel and entertainment. Expressing a long-term and sustainable strategy, “1 + 8 + N” aims to offer all the technological products and solutions required for a smarter future. The company also ranked at the top, reaching 730 million smartphone users worldwide in 2020. Huawei Consumer Electronics Group’s sales revenue in 2020 rose to $ 74.1 billion, while this figure increased by 3.3% on an annual basis.