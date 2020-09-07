Huawei Y9a introduced: Helio G80 processor and more

Leaks about the Huawei Y9a started to circulate around a while ago, and some of the features of the phone were seen. The smartphone finally officially appeared.

The Y9a has a 6.63-inch non-notch LCD display. This screen offers users a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. At the heart of the smartphone is MediaTek’s Helio G80 processor. It will come out of the Y9a box with the EMUI 10.1 user interface installed on Android 10. As with Huawei’s other new phones, the Y9a does not have Google services. Users need to download their apps from Huawei AppGallery.

The Y9a has 128 GB of internal storage. As for the memory capacity, there are two options in front of the users, 6 and 8 GB. However, the 8 GB RAM option will only be available to users in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East regions and some countries in Central Asia.

Huawei Y9a has five cameras in total. The 16-megapixel front camera is located in the opening mechanism on the upper edge. On the back, the 64-megapixel sensor takes over as the main camera. An 8 megapixel ultra wide angle camera, 2 megapixel depth sensor and 2 megapixel macro camera complete the system. The phone also includes electronic image stabilization for videos.

A 4300 mAh battery with 22.5W charging support gives the smartphone the energy it needs. However, in Africa, the Middle East and some Central Asian countries, the device will be sold with a 4200 mAh battery and 40W charging support.

The Huawei Y9a has a fingerprint scanner placed on the edge. USB-C port and 3.5 mm. The phone, where the headphone jack is located, is offered in three color options called Space Silver, Sakura Pink and Midnight Black. Sales of the smartphone in the Middle East region will begin next week.



