Huawei Y7a introduced: Kirin 710A and more

Huawei announced its new smartphone named Y7a. Positioned in the middle segment, the phone has a 6.67-inch Full HD + resolution LCD screen. In the upper middle of this screen, there is an 8 megapixel resolution front camera.

On the back of the smartphone, there is a quad camera system. The 48 megapixel sensor is the main camera in this quad, arranged vertically in the upper left corner. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor complete the system.

At the heart of the Huawei Y7a is the Kirin 710 processor. This processor is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM. It comes out of the smartphone box with EMUI 10.1 user interface installed on top of Android 10. It is also worth noting that Google’s mobile services are not available on the phone.

Y7a offers two different storage options, 64 and 128 GB. It is stated that 64 GB of internal storage will be limited to the Latin America region only. In both versions, an additional 512 GB of storage space can be added.

It is located on the edge of the fingerprint scanner of the smartphone. 3.5 mm. Headphone jack, USB-C input and 5000 mAh battery with 22.5W charging support are also among the features of the phone. It is worth mentioning that the Y7a is a renamed version of the P Smart 2021, which was introduced last month.

Huawei Y7a is offered in three color options, black, gold and green. The smartphone will be launched in Malaysia on October 30th. The price tag of the 128 GB version of the phone will write 799 Malaysian ringgits.



