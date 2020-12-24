Huawei X Gentle Monster Eyewear II Unboxed

At the launch of the Huawei Mate 40 series, Huawei X Gentle Monster Eyewear II smart glasses were also announced along with new smartphones. These glasses have been around for a while. It is sold in the Huawei Online Store. Eyewear II has arrived. We will publish a detailed review very soon. However, before that, we open the box and look at the contents of the box and other details. In addition, our first impressions of the glasses and how they are used with the Huawei Mate 40 Pro are also included in the video.

The business relationship between Gentle Monster and Huawei is about to complete its second year. Huawei Eyewear smart glasses, developed in cooperation with Gentle Monster, were introduced for the first time at the launch of the Huawei P30 Series in Paris in March last year. We had a preliminary examination of those glasses. The glasses had areas of use such as sunglasses or regular glasses. The container, on the other hand, was larger than a normal glasses container due to its charging system.

Now we see the second generation version of these glasses. We are wearing sunglasses. Its appearance is no different from standard sunglasses. It is really impressive that Huawei and Gentle Monster fit these glasses with smart technologies without increasing the dimensions. There are touchpads on both stems of the glasses. There are also microphones and speakers.

If we go to the opening of the box; As soon as we lift the cover, we see the leather-covered box of Eyewear II. Dimensions are reduced compared to that of the previous watch, there is a size and design closer to that of a regular pair of glasses. When we open the zippered cover, we see the smart glasses. The lid of the glasses case is covered with a soft fabric. The glasses should be placed inside the box as shown on the label attached to the cover. Otherwise it will not be charged. You can understand that the glasses are charging with a small LED lamp while charging. On the back of the glasses case, there is the LED status lamp, which also shows the charging status, the USB-C port and the pairing button.

Continuing to look at what came out of the box, we see papers such as a quick start guide, warranty card in an envelope. In addition, there is a cable with one end A and C type. You can charge it by connecting it to a computer or by plugging it in with a suitable power adapter.

Before proceeding with the pairing process, you should put the goggles in the case and connect the case to a computer, powerbank or a power adapter with a cable. Then you have to press the button on the back for 3-6 seconds. This way, Eyewear II will enter pairing mode. Open the Bluetooth settings on the smartphone and select the glasses to perform the pairing process.

If you are using a Huawei EMUI 10 or higher installed phone, you can adjust the glasses touch controls and similar settings via the Bluetooth menu. However, for those who use other brands of phones and want more settings, it will be good to use the AI ​​Life application.

After doing the pairing process, we saw an update for the glasses. After doing this, Eyewear II is ready to use. First of all, let’s say that the glasses are very light and do not weigh on the head. In this respect, it is no different from normal glasses. As soon as you put on the glasses, you will hear a sound informing that a connection has been established with the smartphone. Speaking of hearing, Eyewear II’s sound system is very good. It makes you feel the sound in your ear canal, as if you were wearing a normal earpiece. It does its job well with bone vibration. While listening to loud music, you can also hear what is happening outside and what is being spoken. Meanwhile, a sound goes outside and this sound can be easily heard by those around you. However, we cannot say that this is much higher than the sound emanating from a normal headset.

Just like wireless headphones, it has a wear detection feature. When you take off the smart glasses, the content that plays stops and starts again when you wear them.

A detailed Huawei X Gentle Monster Eyewear II review will be on Technoblog very soon. If you have questions, you can share your questions with us in the comments field below.



