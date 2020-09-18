Huawei works on building the largest solar plant in Brazil

Best known for its performance in electronic and telecommunication devices, the Chinese manufacturer Huawei closed a new partnership in Brazil in another sector. The company will help in the expansion of a work in Coremas, in the hinterland of Paraíba, which makes up the largest solar power generation plant in Brazil.

The project has 426 MW of power, and Huawei’s strength will be in the field of Artificial Intelligence. The company will provide a solution called FusionSolar 6.0+, which allows a reduction in the energy cost of five plants in the complex – a total savings of 5% and yields up to 2% higher, figures considered quite high for the size of the work.

To close the partnership, Rio Alto went to China to learn about Huawei’s investments in Research & Development. The chosen platform is fully digitized and patented, based on algorithms and large-scale data analysis. The plant was visited by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, on Thursday (17). He attended the opening ceremony of the venue.

The algorithms also improve the connection to the power grid, ensuring greater use of the photovoltaic solar energy generated by the plants. The complex is expected to start commercial operation in 2022.

On the other hand, it is worth remembering that Huawei’s relationship with the government is unstable: the Chinese is in danger of being banned from participating in the 5G frequency auction and, if it can compete, it will hardly be chosen for political reasons. The United States government, which has been in a commercial war with the company since last year, pressures allied countries not to adopt Chinese technologies.



