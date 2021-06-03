Huawei Will Update About 100 Android Devices to HarmonyOS

Huawei revealed this Wednesday (2) the second version of its operating system HarmonyOS and also new products with it installed, so far only two smartwatches and two tablets. But the Chinese giant’s plan is to update more than 100 devices, including smartphones, tablets and smart screens with its software, even older models.

The new HarmonyOS was adopted by Huawei in the wake of constant commercial blockades suffered by the company during Donald Trump’s government, in the USA, which was decisive in discontinuing the use of the graphic interface EMUI, developed from the Android system.

Huawei’s upgrade plans are ambitious. In addition to the new MatePad series tablets, which arrived already equipped with HarmonyOS 2.0, the idea is that even some “classic” models, such as the Mate 9 and P10, from 2016 and 2017, respectively, receive the new operating system.

Which Huawei devices will receive HarmonyOS?

According to the Android Authority, the HarmonyOS update schedule, for now restricted to China, provides that users can subscribe, starting today (2), to receive version 2.0 of the operating system for newer models, such as the series P40, Mate 40 and original MatePad Pro. Some not so recent ones, like the 2019 Mate 30, will also be updated.

In the third quarter of 2021, it will be the turn of older models such as the Huawei Mate 20, in addition to the Nova 6, 7 and 8 series of smartphones. In the fourth quarter, V and S series devices will be updated, as well as some top smartphones. older lines like the P30 Pro, in addition to the Mate 20X and other M6 tablets.

The update festival will only end in the first half of next year with some older models, such as the aforementioned P10, Mate 10, P20, Mate 20 series, in addition to the Mate 9 duo from 2016.