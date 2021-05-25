Huawei Will Officially Launch HarmonyOS in June

Huawei has revealed that the HarmonyOS operating system, which will hit the market to replace Android on the company’s devices, will be officially launched on June 2. The software will be formally presented at an event that will also feature the first devices running the factory solution.

The company revealed the news in its official profile on the Chinese social network Weibo. In addition to the publication aimed at its home country, Huawei posted a video on its global channel focused on smartphones, indicating that we will finally see the system running on mobile phones in an official way.

The teaser published by the company reveals an animation with the name HarmonyOS, which should appear on the startup screen of phones equipped with the system. Recently, a video posted on the web by a developer showed the Huawei OS running on a Xiaomi phone and the initial boot is similar to the effect shown in the video.

Huawei did not provide further details on what will be presented at the June 2 event, but promises to bring new products and more information about HarmonyOS.

Android copy or competitor?

HarmonyOS is now available to developers and some previews of the mobile operating system have already appeared on the web. Some of the tests point out that Huawei’s solution may just be a revamped version of Android open source with the EMUI interface.

However, the expectation is that the official launch of HarmonyOS will bring a more customized experience and focused on integration between devices. Huawei’s system was presented as a solution that goes beyond smartphones and also promises to appear comprehensively on other branded devices, including smart TVs and notebooks.