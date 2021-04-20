Huawei Will Launch Affordable Foldable Phones İn The Second Half Of The Year

Huawei will release foldable phones. Foldable phones are slowly but surely moving towards the mainstream phone market. Huawei aims to have more say in this segment with more affordable options.

Digitimes’ report states that Huawei plans to release at least three foldable phones in the second half of 2021. It is said that these devices will be sold at more affordable prices compared to the current Mate X series options, thus reaching more people.

With the release of Huawei’s new foldable phones and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2, global foldable phone shipments are expected to increase and reach the level of 7 million. Last year, 2.8 million smartphone shipments were made worldwide.

Huawei has not released an oyster-shell folding phone yet. The “more affordable” foldable phone claim suggests that Huawei will eventually introduce a phone of this format.