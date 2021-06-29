Huawei Will Continue To Provide Update Support For Honor Phones

Huawei sold the Honor brand late last year. Continuing on the road as an independent brand, Honor can now issue phones with Google Mobile Services installed. Honor also gave information about how the update processes of the phones it released while under the roof of Huawei would work.

In the statement made by Honor’s Finnish office, it was stated that Huawei will continue to provide updates to Honor phones released before April 1, 2021. This means that Honor is responsible for the update of the models released after April 1. Currently, only members of the Honor 50 series fit this tariff.

In the statement made by Huawei, it was stated that updates will be released every month for high-end Honor phones, and updates will be released quarterly for lower segment devices.

Huawei; He stated that Honor 20, 20 Pro and View 20 models will be updated every month. For the following devices, updates will be released every three months:

Honor 30

Honor 30 Pro Plus

Honor 30i

Honor 30S

Honor View 30 Pro

Honor 20e

Honor 20i

Honor 20S

Honor 20 Lite

Honor 10i

Honor 9A

Honor 9C

Honor 9S

Honor 10X

Honor 9X Lite

Honor 10X Lite

Honor 9X Pro

Honor 8A

Honor 8S

Honor 8A Pro

While Huawei will continue to offer support for Honor-branded devices, this does not guarantee that these devices will receive full-fledged Android upgrades. However, it should be noted that ensuring the security of phones is an important step.