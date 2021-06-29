Huawei Will Continue To Provide Update Support For Honor Phones

Huawei sold the Honor brand late last year. Continuing on the road as an independent brand, Honor can now issue phones with Google Mobile Services installed. Honor also gave information about how the update processes of the phones it released while under the roof of Huawei would work.
In the statement made by Honor’s Finnish office, it was stated that Huawei will continue to provide updates to Honor phones released before April 1, 2021. This means that Honor is responsible for the update of the models released after April 1. Currently, only members of the Honor 50 series fit this tariff.
In the statement made by Huawei, it was stated that updates will be released every month for high-end Honor phones, and updates will be released quarterly for lower segment devices.
Huawei; He stated that Honor 20, 20 Pro and View 20 models will be updated every month. For the following devices, updates will be released every three months:
- Honor 30
- Honor 30 Pro Plus
- Honor 30i
- Honor 30S
- Honor View 30 Pro
- Honor 20e
- Honor 20i
- Honor 20S
- Honor 20 Lite
- Honor 10i
- Honor 9A
- Honor 9C
- Honor 9S
- Honor 10X
- Honor 9X Lite
- Honor 10X Lite
- Honor 9X Pro
- Honor 8A
- Honor 8S
- Honor 8A Pro
While Huawei will continue to offer support for Honor-branded devices, this does not guarantee that these devices will receive full-fledged Android upgrades. However, it should be noted that ensuring the security of phones is an important step.