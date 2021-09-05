Huawei will buy Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line and mid-range chips but no 5G support

Huawei may slow production of smartphones supporting 5G technology because of sanctions imposed by the United States, which have placed the Chinese manufacturer in a difficult position in the global cell phone market.

Blocking Huawei’s access to 5G technology saw the company see a 29% drop in revenue during the first quarter of this year, but executives still don’t want to close the cellphone division. The sale of Qualcomm’s 5G modem was what enabled the presence of the technology in the Huawei P50 line.

It appears that Huawei will continue to buy Qualcomm components: the Chinese brand is about to acquire a batch of Snapdragon 778G chips in the 4G version, according to leaker Digital Chat Station. In the future the company should also get access to the Snapdragon 898, but probably without a 5G modem as well.



In addition to doubling the use of Chinese components in the manufacture of its smartphones, Huawei will continue to invest in the production of Kirin, the brand’s own processor. So far there is no information on which smartphones from the company will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 898 processors.

The flagship chip will possibly be used in a top-of-the-line model, such as the Mate 50 or P60, which could arrive in 2022. The Snapdragon 778G is expected to appear in the Huawei Nova 9 lineup, whose launch is speculated to take place before the end of this year.