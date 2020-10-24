Huawei: “We will present the best technology!”

Smartphone models produced by Huawei were once again brought to the agenda. Because 2 days ago we met with the Mate 40 series. We see that the Chinese representative, who had a hard time because of the embargo decision of the United States, has not given up yet.

The Mate 40 family, which takes its power from the processor named Kirin 9000, which is produced with a 5 nm fabrication process, has been the target of criticism due to the pricing policy of the company for 33 years. Despite this, Huawei relies on itself and its smartphones.

Huawei will continue to be ambitious with smartphone models

Yu Chengdong, head of the department that deals with the problems and desires of consumers, stated that despite the efforts of the USA, it will continue to focus on innovative ideas and radical technologies. The experienced businessman said that he was happy to work with the team that dethroned Samsung despite all obstacles.

Currently unable to manufacture its own processor and purchase raw materials from US companies to produce hardware, Huawei had to cut its communication with TSMC. Thus, other companies such as MediaTek took action to sign larger commercial partnerships with Huawei.

Yu Chengdong claimed that difficulties do not matter to Huawei. The crisis management of the 51-year-old Chinese manager, who announced that he has determined 5 strategies to combat the difficulties, hosts the following steps:

– Not give up and continue to focus on technological innovation management

– Signing the best technologies

– Bringing the best inventions to consumers

– Continuing to improve people’s quality of life

– Increasing work efficiency

Currently unable to benefit from Google and Android duo, Huawei both developed a search engine and prepared an operating system. Apart from that, a brand new page can be opened between Huawei and the USA on November 3, 2020.

If Donald Trump loses the election, we can witness brand new developments in the tech world. The USA does not want the Chinese firm to do business with Japan and South Korea. Do you think Huawei will be able to continue to face these challenges?



