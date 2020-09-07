Huawei Watch GT2 Pro Rendered Images Revealed

Rendered images of Huawei’s new smart watch Watch GT2 Pro, which is expected to be introduced in the coming days, have emerged. We take a closer look at what the Watch GT2 Pro will look like in the rendered images released by Evan Blass.

China-based technology giant Huawei continues to develop new products in the field of wearable technology. The manufacturer, which introduced the Watch GT2 smartwatch last year, then released the GT2e, which has been updated with more advanced sports and fitness features. Now, new images of the GT2 Pro, which will be the new member of the GT2 series, have emerged.

The rendered images published by Evan Blass, one of the well-known names in the industry, allow us to get a detailed look at what the Huawei Watch GT2 Pro will look like. The smart watch, which has a round dial like the other members of the series, can be customized with leather or plastic straps according to the wishes of the users.

What will the Huawei Watch GT2 Pro offer?

Huawei’s new smart watch, Watch GT2 Pro, which is expected to be introduced in the coming days, has previously appeared with many different leaks. According to the information revealed so far, the smart watch, which will have a 1.39-inch circular OLED touch screen with a resolution of 454 x 454, will also include features such as 14-day battery life, Bluetooth 5.1 and GPS.

To mention the hardware features of the watch, sources, the Watch GT2 Pro will have 32 MB of RAM and 4 GB of internal storage as well as 50 meters of water resistance, just like the previous GT2 model.

At this point, although the Huawei Watch GT2 Pro has the same features as its predecessor, the biggest difference is in the battery part. According to the information transferred, the smart watch, which will come with a 455 mAh battery as in the previous device, will support wireless charging, unlike its predecessor.

WinFuture says that the smart watch, which is expected to be introduced on the 10th of this month, will be available in Germany for 280 euros with straps made of plastic or leather, dial options up to 46 mm and various colors.



