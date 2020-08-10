Huawei Watch Fit, release date, features and leaked design

With Huawei already preparing for the global announcement of its next generation of high-performance smartphones to go head-to-head with the new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and future iPhone 12, the company is expected to also update some of its accessories, including a new device that should integrate the watch format and smart bracelet.

The Huawei Watch Fit had details revealed this afternoon by the leaker Sudhanshu on Twitter, where the user published images in very high resolution confirming the four color options of the product.

As you can see in the gallery above containing nine images showing the four watch strap options – green, black, orange and pink – Huawei should bet on offering a rectangular screen instead of the traditional square seen in many accessories of the type.

Sudhanshu said the panel will be AMOLED with 1.64 inches and a resolution of 456×280 pixels, offering water resistance up to 5ATM, heart rate sensors, accelerometer, ambient light, GPS and barometer,

With a battery of up to 10 days in duration, Watch Fit will offer support for smartphones with Android and iOS, allowing the tracking of physical activities.

With a name very similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Fit, Huawei’s Watch Fit is expected to be positioned more like a smart bracelet than a smart watch not only because of its nomenclature but also because of the price.

Expected to arrive in the European market in September, the model should cost € 119 (R $ 762), an amount very close to what Samsung charges for the Galaxy Fit in Europe, which is € 99, ​​while smartwatches from both manufacturers usually exceed around 300 euros.

It is likely that the Watch Fit and more accessories, tablets and notebooks from Huawei will be presented next to the Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro and two other models.



