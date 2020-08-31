Huawei Watch Fit, rectangular screen and 10-day battery

Huawei recently introduced the Watch Fit smart watch, whose main differential is a rectangular screen. Aimed at physical activities, the product also delivers up to 10 days of autonomy.

The AMOLED display of the watch is 1.64 inches and occupies 70% of the front of the watch. The screen also features 2.5D curvature, 280 x456 pixel resolution and a density of 326 pixels per inch.

Huawei has also equipped the watch with several themes that can be configured to personalize the browsing experience. The operating system responsible for the interactions is Lite OS, developed by the Chinese manufacturer itself.

Focus on sports

Huawei’s smartwatch features 11 modes focused on monitoring sports, including walking, cycling and swimming. To withstand water sports, the product has water resistance of up to 50 meters.

The manufacturer also equipped the device with several sensors to improve the monitoring of physical activities. Watch Fit has a cardiac sensor, accelerometer, barometer and GPS.

In addition to being a great tool for athletes, the product has other functions. Watch Fit can be connected to the smartphone to receive notifications and used to measure the level of oxygen in the blood, monitor sleep and the menstrual cycle.

The smart watch features the Kirin A1 processor, made by Huawei. According to the manufacturer, the device can withstand up to 10 days of moderate use away from the outlet. The autonomy drops to 7 days with continuous use and to 12 hours with sensors like GPS in constant use.

The Huawei Watch Fit will hit the market on September 3 and will be sold abroad at prices around 92 euros, about R $ 599 in direct conversion. Check out more details on the official product website.



