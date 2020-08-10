Huawei Watch Fit leaked! Here are the features

Huawei’s new sporty smart watch, Watch Fit, appeared surprisingly. This new Huawei smart watch comes in a rectangular form for the first time in terms of design. From this point of view, the smart watch has a larger screen. A Twitter account, which generally shares leak news about Chinese brands on Twitter, also shared images of the new Huawei smart watch. In addition to these colorful images, Huawei Watch Fit features were also revealed.

Huawei Watch Fit features and price

The Watch Fit screen, which is in a rectangular form, is 1.64 inches in size and 456 x 280 pixels resolution. This bright screen is built on an AMOLED panel as expected. The smart watch also has essential features such as heart rate sensor and GPS. Apart from that, Watch Fit features include heart rate, accelerometer, ambient light and Barometer sensors.

The smart watch, which monitors your daily activities, can transfer this data to smartphones running Android 5 and above and iOS 9 and above. This interesting Huawei smartwatch can offer up to 10 days of battery life. The watch, which has a colorful design, will appear with exactly 4 different band colors.

In addition to black, warm colors such as pink, water green, magenta and orange are preferred for the smart watch. These colorful bands of the smart watch can be changed, so it will be possible to use different bands according to each outfit.

The price of Watch Fit was announced as 119 euros by the account called Sudhansu, which also shared this share. According to the leak, the clock will be introduced in September. How do you think the features of Huawei Watch Fit are, we are waiting for your comments.



