Huawei Watch Fit introduced! Here are the features

Huawei achieved a significant success in the wearable device market in the first half of 2020, with growth of over 57 percent. The long-awaited new product of the Chinese technology giant: Huawei Watch Fit has become official with its features and price.

Huawei Watch Fit features and price

The Watch Fit’s 1.64-inch 2.5D curved AMOLED screen offers a resolution of 280 × 456 pixels and a 70 percent screen to case ratio. While the power button is located on the left side of the device, you can see the time continuously thanks to the screen always on feature.

Watch Fit, with dimensions of 46 x 30 x 10.7 mm, allows you to do sports at work or at home with 12 different animated exercises. In addition, the device, which can show 44 exercise movements, hosts 11 sports modes including running, swimming and cycling. With a built-in GPS sensor and 5ATM water resistance, the smart watch has an optical heart rate sensor. In this way, you can keep your health status under control.

The watch, which allows you to give commands for various operations from taking photos with your phone to controlling the music player, has features such as 24-hour heart rate monitoring and SpO2 blood oxygen saturation detection on the health side.

Featuring TruSleep 2.0 for sleep tracking and TruRelax technologies for stress measurement, the watch has a battery life between 7 days and 10 days. The Huawei Watch Fit price was set at $ 110. It is currently unknown when the smart watch, which will be available in the UAE on September 3, will be available in other countries.



