Huawei Watch Fit Elegant steel bezel and new color options

Huawei Watch Fit was introduced last summer. The device, which is a hybrid smart watch and wristband, has been updated with two color options and a new name. Huawei Watch Fit Elegant meets users with new color options and steel frame.

As mentioned above, the most important difference between Watch Fit Elegant and the current Active version is the stainless steel bezel. In addition, the Watch Fit Elegant has a choice of soft fluoroelastomer straps. Two color options are available for this strap, Ice White and Midnight Black.

The Huawei Watch Fit Elegant has a 1.64-inch rectangular AMOLED display. There is a single button on the edge of this screen. The Kirin A1 processor is at the heart of the smart watch, which works with the Lite OS operating system. Huawei promises users a 12-day battery life.

Huawei Watch Fit Elegant has a built-in GPS sensor. The heart rate sensor capable of continuous measurement and the ability to measure the oxygen level in the blood are among the features of Watch Fit Elegant. Huawei TruSleep 2.0, which can analyze with 12 animated exercises, 96 exercise modes, period tracker and sleep tracking, is also available on the device.

Huawei Watch Fit Elegant will be available in the UK for March 26th. It will write 110 pounds on the price tag of the device.