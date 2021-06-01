Huawei Watch 3 Spotted With HarmonyOS

Huawei Watch 3 spotted with HarmonyOS. Huawei will hold an event on June 2 where it will announce innovations related to the HarmonyOS platform. Some products will also be showcased at this event. One of these products will be the Huawei Watch 3 smartwatch with HarmonyOS installed. While the official introduction is few hours away, photos showing the smart watch have leaked to the internet.

Huawei used its own LiteOS platform in its smart watches. Therefore, it is not possible to say that the Chinese manufacturer has made a radical change in approach here. But bringing HarmonyOS to smartwatches opens up smartwatches to more applications.

The photos, which are said to belong to the Huawei Watch 3, show that the smart watch does not differ much from its predecessor in terms of design. But when you look at the buttons, things change a bit. It is seen that there is a round and a rectangular button on the watch.

The software, on the other hand, does not look much different from LiteOS at first glance. While the shortcuts of the applications stand out on the watch face, the notification panel, which can be opened by dragging down, also remains. It is noteworthy that one of the notifications is from WeChat. However, it is not known for now whether this came from the watch app or over the phone.

Huawei will reveal the HarmonyOS version 2.0 and the Huawei Watch 3 smartwatch tomorrow. A little more patience is required in order to see the details of both the software platform, the smart watch and other products.