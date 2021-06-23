Huawei Watch 3 special dial signed by Robert Lewandowski. Robert Lewandowski, the star name of Bayern Munich and the Polish National Team, has been the brand face of Huawei in various European countries for several years. The Chinese manufacturer also honored the star football player by preparing a special dial for Lewandowski for its new smart watches, the Huawei Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro.

There is a logo written “RL9” on this special dial. This logo is a combination of Robert Lewandowski’s initials and the jersey number 9. The signature of the star football player is also among the elements on the dial.

In Lewandowski’s hometown of Poland, Huawei carries out a slightly more intense promotional activity. 25 people who bought Huawei Watch 3 or Watch 3 Pro before August 9 will have the opportunity to meet Lewandowski. In another campaign, signed Lewandowski jerseys will be given to 10 people.

Huawei Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro were officially unveiled in the first days of this month as the first smartwatches with HarmonyOS.