Huawei Watch 3 Is Unveiled With New Design And HarmonyOS

Huawei Watch 3: With design changes, Huawei Watch 3 was unveiled by the Chinese manufacturer this Wednesday (02). The wearable mixes classic lines with the futuristic touch of HarmonyOS.

The model has a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen combined with a thin bezel around the circumference. Meanwhile, the case is made of high quality steel with a ceramic back and tempered glass to protect the display.

Betting on a minimalist form, Huawei Watch 3 features just two control buttons. In addition, it features a swivel crown on the side that improves scrolling through menus instead of touching the screen.

For those who want to distance themselves from the cell phone, the smartwatch brings 4G connectivity. Thus, it is possible to receive calls, read text messages and even make video calls while on the move.

Following the category standard, the accessory features sensors for monitoring heart rate, blood oxygen and physical activity with more than 100 training modes. Another highlight is the unprecedented temperature gauge.

Using the colorful and detailed Harmony OS, the Huawei Watch 3 offers three days of battery life for normal use with 4G enabled. In addition, it has an “ultra-long mode” that extends the duration for up to two weeks.

Pro version and release preview

Huawei also announced the Watch 3 Pro with more classic design, titanium body and internal GPS. As well, it has a larger battery that lasts for five days or three weeks in “ultra-long mode”.

Huawei Watch 3 will be released in the UK on June 18 at prices starting at 350 pounds. The Pro edition hits stores on June 28 starting at £500.