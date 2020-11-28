Huawei wants Honor to be its biggest competitor

Huawei recently sold the Honor brand to a consortium of Chinese companies. Although the main reason for this sale was thought to be various sanctions imposed by the USA on Huawei, there was no confirmation on the issue.

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei made statements about the disposal of Honor at an in-house meeting. Ren stated that Huawei’s smartphone unit is in severe trouble due to the inaccessibility of the technical components needed, which makes the sale necessary.

Saying that Huawei will overcome the difficulties, Ren said that by disposing of Honor, they prevented employees and distributors from being affected by the decrease in sales.

Regarding US sanctions, the founder of Huawei said: “The serious sanctions imposed by the US in waves show that the main goal is to destroy us rather than fix us.”

Ren also spoke about Honor’s next adventure. The founder of Huawei stated that he hopes Honor will become Huawei’s biggest competitor. However, it should be said that it will take longer for Honor to compete with Huawei. The share of Honor-branded devices in Huawei’s smartphone sales in the third quarter is only 26 percent.



