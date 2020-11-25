Huawei unveils roadmap for EMUI 11 deployment

Both the coronavirus epidemic and the sanctions and restrictions imposed by the USA caused 2020 to be difficult for Huawei. The US sanctions raised some questions in the Chinese manufacturer’s customers about supporting existing products. However, with the calendar announced for Huawei EMUI 11 distribution, it eliminates most of these question marks.

The roadmap that Huawei shares for EMUI 11 deployment covers a significant part of the world and a large number of devices. The company aims to complete the distribution process before the end of the first quarter of 2021. This goal sounds a bit ambitious, considering the company failed to keep its promises for EMUI 10.1 deployment. This long list also shows the devices that Huawei will not update.

The Mate 30 and P40 series will be the first devices to receive the EMUI 11 update. Distribution for these devices will begin next month. The most striking deficiency is that the Lite versions of these phones are not on the list. It is also noteworthy that the company’s P smart and Y series devices are not on the list. This shows that Huawei is putting middle segment phones to the second plan.

It should also be reminded that despite the name of EMUI 11, it is built above Android 10. Although Huawei has not yet switched to Android 11, it can be said that this will be understandable due to the troubled situation the company is in. At this point, it is worth noting that the distribution of the update will differ from region to region and by device.

With the roadmap announced for the EMUI 11 distribution, Huawei once again shows its customers that it does not have any problems with its current activities.



