Huawei Unveils P50 Pocket, Galaxy Z Flip-Style Foldable Cell Phone

Huawei introduced its new folding cell phone today (23). After years investing in Mate Fold, the company’s new bet is the P50 Pocket, which comes to rival cell phones like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Instead of using the flexible display to increase in size, the P50 Pocket applies the technology for a vertical fold, which reduces the size of the cell phone in half. To go head-to-head with Samsung’s product, the company used a thinner design in the device than the Flip 3, as well as a more refined look.

In addition to having a different texture on its back, the P50 Pocket comes with a round screen below the main camera module. The small display, which is 1 inch, can be used to view information without opening the cell phone and has support for several widgets.

Technical specifications

The cell phone’s folding OLED screen is 6.9 inches, with a 120 Hz refresh rate, reaching 300 Hz sampling and Full HD resolution. The front camera is present in a hole in the screen and has 10.7 MP.

The main set of photos has three sensors arranged in a circular module, which also includes the flash. While the primary camera comes with 40 MP, the secondary solution is a 13 MP ultra-wide sensor, with a 32 MP sensor closing the group.

Inside, the Huawei P50 Pocket has a Snapdragon 888 chip in its 4G version — the company cannot use Qualcomm’s 5G. The processor comes with up to 12 GB of RAM, 512 GB of storage and 4000 mAh of battery.

The operating system also has limitations: as Huawei is banned from using Google services on its smartphones, the company has equipped the foldable with HarmonyOS, its own operating system, with the suite of Huawei Mobile Services apps.