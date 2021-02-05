Huawei to remain banned in the US during Biden

The fight between the United States and Huawei is expected to continue at the beginning of Joe Biden’s government. The company currently integrates a list of brands considered as a possible threat to the country’s security, which results in embargoes and economic prohibitions – a situation that can be maintained by the team of the new president of the country.

According to Bloomberg, confirmation came from the new Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, during a Senate hearing.

“I understand that these marks were placed [on the lists] because they pose a risk to national security or to US foreign interests. I currently have no reason to believe that the entities on those lists should not be there. If confirmed, I look forward to an update on those involved and other cases of interest, “he said.

Sanctions

Currently, companies on the ban list, which was created under the Donald Trump administration, are banned from closing deals with U.S. companies unless authorized.

These measures harm brands that supply or depend on components from companies based in the country, in addition to making it difficult for Chinese products to enter the country. Huawei is perhaps the most famous example: in addition to banning the use of Android, it was left without the chips from TSMC, one of the largest semiconductor producers in the world. Xiaomi also faces similar charges.

President Biden has not yet officially commented on the case.