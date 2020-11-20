Huawei to launch ARM ‘mobile phone chip’ desktop PC

Huawei is following in the footsteps of companies like Apple and using ARM technology in the design of desktop computers. Recently, a series of leaks in China revealed the MateStation B515, which may be the Chinese manufacturer’s first PC with a chip based on ARM’s mobile architecture.

While companies like Apple and Microsoft are already betting on laptops with the technology, Huawei will target the desktop PC market. A series of publications on the social network Weibo revealed practically all the specifications of the MateStation B515, which even appeared previously in a video on YouTube, but without having its name revealed.

The MateStation B515 uses the Huawei HiSilicon Kunpeng 920 processor, made in the 7 nanometer ARM architecture by TSMC. The component is manufactured in versions with four and eight cores, which work at 2.6 GHz, and are accompanied by the graphics card AMD Radeon R7 430.

Hardware options

The product’s motherboard has slots that support up to 64 GB of DDR4 RAM, up to six SATA storage units and two M.2 SSDs. That is, the extra customization brought by desktops can guarantee a machine with a lot of power compared to ARM-based notebooks.

Huawei’s computer also includes USB 2.0 and 3.0 ports, in addition to an Ethernet connection, and 180W power supply. According to GSM Arena, MateStation B515 is also sold with a 23.8 ” monitor with Full HD resolution and covering 72% of the NTSC color spectrum.

Huawei has not yet officially commented on the matter and many details about the product are still a mystery. During the month of July, the YouTube channel that performed a computer analysis was able to purchase one of the product variants in China for 7,500 yuan, about R $ 6,000 in direct conversion.

The manufacturer did not provide details on the official price of the device, but Sparrow News points out that the computer is intended for corporate and government use. Therefore, possibly the MateStation B515 will not be made available to the public.



