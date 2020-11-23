Huawei to Introduce a Smartphone Using Dimensity 700

It was claimed that China-based technology giant Huawei will introduce a budget-friendly smartphone with Dimensity 700 processor in the coming days. It is not yet known when the smartphone, whose basic features and camera details have emerged, will be introduced.

Taiwan-based chip maker MediaTek launched its new budget-friendly Dimensity 700 this month. The chipset, designed to bring 5G connectivity support to affordable smartphones under $ 200, will apparently debut with a Huawei-signed smartphone.

The source of the allegations comes from Weibo user Digital Chat Station, which is notorious for leaks. The data shared by the source also includes the basic technical features of the new Huawei smartphone, which will be powered by the Dimensity 700 chipset. Let’s take a closer look at the emerging features of this smartphone, which will come with a different chip besides Kirin.

Huawei is preparing to introduce a new smartphone that uses the Dimensity 700 chip:

According to the leak, the device to be introduced by the Chinese company will be equipped with a 6.5-inch IPS screen with a hole-shaped front camera design in the upper left corner. This display will support a 60 Hz refresh rate and FHD + resolution, like in budget smartphones. On the hardware side, the amount of RAM and storage of the device is currently unknown.

To mention the photo capabilities of the device, the source claims that the smartphone will have a quad rear camera setup consisting of 48 megapixel main sensor, 8 megapixel ultra-wide angle, 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth sensors. The front camera is expected to have a resolution of 16 megapixels.

It is currently unknown when the smartphone will be introduced or what the price will be, with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 40 W fast charging. We will continue to inform you if there are new developments regarding the device in the coming days. Stay tuned to be informed about developments.



