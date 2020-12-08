Huawei tested software that plugged Uyghur Turks

China’s technology giant Huawei, whose assimilation policies in East Turkestan has garnered reactions, tested the artificial intelligence that slipped Uighur Turks. It was learned that the software identified the Uyghur Turks with a face scan and a signal was sent to the police units. It was stated that the system was called the “Uyghur alarm”.

According to the news in The Washington Post, it was stated that there is concern that such an application will increase the pressure on Uighur Turks. It was reported that the people who were followed by the camera system were separated according to their ethnic origin thanks to the software. It was stated that the situation in question was investigated by a research organization named IPVM.

Huawei developed a special system for Uyghur Turks

A report has been prepared for Huawei, one of the world’s leading technology companies. In the report, it was stated that in 2018, the artificial intelligence system that can scan faces was tested with facial recognition company Megvii. Thanks to the system, the age, gender and ethnic origin of the individual in a crowded environment can be determined. It was said that a system similar to this was already in use. However, it was pointed out that a warning was given when Uyghur Turks were determined by the system.

It was stated that the report on the test result of the system developed by Huawei for Uyghur Turks is available on the company’s website. However, it was reported that the file in question was removed from the site after the IPVM’s investigation and the announcement of the news by The Washington Post.

Report removed after special news

No information could be reached on whether the “Uyghur alert” system in question is on sale by the company. However, information about the existence of 3 surveillance systems was announced by Huawei and Megvii. It could not be confirmed whether the system subject to the news is one of these 3 systems.

Confirmation was received by Huawei Spokesperson Glenn Schloss regarding the software in question. In the statement made, it was stated that the study was only a test and was not a real-world application. It was stated that the company will produce general-purpose production for such systems and will not develop software with special algorithms.

Megvii spokesperson explained that the company’s systems do not target ethnic groups.



