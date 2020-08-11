Huawei takes a big step forward in fingerprinting

Huawei, one of the leading smartphone manufacturers, has entered into a new study for fingerprint technology. While the use of models with a fingerprint reader embedded in the screen has increased, the company plans to make improvements in this area.

According to some reports, the company is working on a fingerprint reader technology that will improve users’ experience. Thanks to this, there will be no reason why users stay tied to a certain area on the screen.

Assertive for Huawei fingerprints

The fingerprint technology embedded in the screen was liked by the majority of users and became a criterion in model purchases. Now the system developed by Huawei will change this technology from top to bottom. Because the fingerprint reader section at the bottom of the screen on the models will spread all over the screen.

Thus, the fingerprint reader in Huawei models will be able to read the user’s finger from anywhere on the screen. In this way, users will be able to unlock their phones from anywhere on the screen, not from the bottom.

It is stated that this technology will first be offered to the market of China, Europe, USA, South Korea and India. In addition, it is stated that the fingerprint lock brought to some applications can be unlocked by touching the application.

In addition, it was stated that the fingerprint sensors on the screen can be adjusted as desired. Thanks to this, users will be able to stop the operation of sensors in the area they do not use.

This technology has previously shown itself as a concept in the Vivo Apex 2019 model. However, Huawei is working to bring this feature to all users.



