Huawei sued the Trump administration! Here are the details

The embargo decision, known in the media as “US sanctions” and put into effect by US President Donald Trump, which caused a difficult time for Huawei, is shaky. The Chinese firm told the court that the embargo decision imposed on it was politically motivated.

Claiming that the rule, translated as the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), was violated and that it was the US President, Huawei claimed that the difficulties he had in 5G technology were caused by Trump. The other two issues that this case focuses on are the alleged violation of US sanctions imposed on Iran and the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, who works as a financial affairs manager at Huawei.

Huawei spurs against US sanctions

The tech firm, which has been operating for 33 years, claimed that Donald Trump was acting under the influence of political ideologies. Meng Wanzhou, Ren Zhenfei’s eldest daughter, was arrested in Canada on November 1, 2018.

The Trump administration claimed that Wanzhou, who was arrested on his way to Argentina via Mexico City, misled HSBC and circumvented US sanctions against Iran. Zhengfei stated that Trump ignored the requests made by Huawei based on the law enacted for freedom of information.

Saying that it can provide evidence that the charges against Wanzhou are politically motivated, Huawei believes it was ignored, despite requesting documents on the matter from the Trump administration more than a year ago. Zhengfei believes Trump wants to make the Huawei brand a thing of the past using this case.

16 ministries were named in the case. Some of these ministries are as follows: Ministry of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Internal Security.

If Huawei wins the case, it will have a great victory over the US. What do you think will be the outcome of this case?



