Huawei starts pre-ordering MateBook 13 “, 14”

Huawei has just introduced the brand new premium notebooks for the beginning of 2021 on the Chinese market, offering hardware with new 11th generation Intel processors, screens with a resolution of up to 3K and, in all, 9 pricing options and configurations for all users.

There are three models in all, and the MateBook X Pro (2021) arrives as the most powerful and well-finished of all, offering a 13.9-inch screen with 3K resolution (3000×2000) and 3: 2 aspect, higher than the standard 16 : 9 to display more content on websites and navigation.

Announced in four color, silver, gray, green and pink options, the 2021 MateBook X Pro is made of aluminum alloy and, thanks to this, has an extremely thin body of 14.6 mm and weight of only 1.3 kg . The model offers a trackpad with a tactile response, not showing a real click, like Apple’s MacBooks, and still has 65W charging.

The other two models are for the Huawei MateBook 13 (2021) and MateBook 14 (2021). As it is already possible to deduce by the name, both offer screens of 13 and 14 inches, respectively, and arrive with touch panel with resolution 2K and, again, screen of proportion 3: 2 for greater display of content.

Both will also be launched with 11th generation Intel chips and Shark Fins heat dissipation, in addition to offering support for up to 16 GB RAM and Wi-Fi 6.

The pre-sale of the new Huawei notebooks started last Sunday and the official launch is scheduled for January 20. Check below the prices of all models presented.

Huawei MateBook 13 2021

Intel Core i5, 16 GB, 512 GB – 5,499 yuan (R $ 4,474)

Intel Core i7, 16 GB, 512 GB – 6,499 yuan (R $ 5,297)

Intel Core i7, 16 GB, 512 GB, MX450 – 6,999 yuan (R $ 5,705)

Huawei MateBook 14 2021

Intel Core i5, 16 GB, 512 GB – 5,899 yuan (R $ 4,808)

Intel Core i5, 16 GB, 512 GB, MX450 – 6,399 yuan (R $ 5,216)

Intel Core i7, 16 GB, 512 GB, MX450 – 7,399 yuan (R $ 6,031)

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021

Intel Core i5, 16 GB, 512 GB – 8,999 yuan (R $ 7,335)

Intel Core i7, 16 GB, 512 GB – 9,999 yuan (R $ 8,150)

Intel Core i7, 16 GB, 1 TB – 11,999 yuan (R $ 9,780)