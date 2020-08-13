Huawei: Special technologies for self-driving cars

The future we imagine with flying cars still seems distant, but autonomous cars are increasingly present in the news and now Huawei is investing in adding more sensors in vehicles of the type using LiDAR sensors, which is present in the camera module of the iPad Pro Apple released this year to improve and make these cars even safer.

The information was reported by the KrASIA website, according to him the head of Huawei’s automotive division, Wang Jun, sees LiDAR technology as a sensor that could become economical in the future if combined with China’s 5G technologies.

“With its advanced 5G technology, the company is set to reduce the cost of radar sensors to $ 100 in the future.”

This is a very bold statement, since currently these sensors cost between 400 and 500 US dollars for Huawei and, if it achieves this feat, it could become a great leader in the segment of autonomous cars with models much more accessible than those presented by Tesla, after all, the Model 3 costs on average $ 35,000, more than $ 187,000 in direct conversion.

It is worth remembering that Huawei does not manufacture any car because it is not a car manufacturer, but it supplies technologies and parts to several manufacturers at very competitive prices and the next step should be to incorporate LiDAR technology with the improvements integrated with the Chinese 5G in them .

LiDAR technology uses laser light to measure the distance between objects with great precision and speed, which is essential for autonomous cars. Apparently Huawei’s idea is to combine this capability with the low latency of 5G to create even more connected cars and with even shorter response times.

Finally, Wang says the Wuhan optoelectronic technology development center is working to get its 10,000 employees to integrate 100 new LiDAR sensor production lines quickly to reduce costs and increase efficiency, as well as speeding up research in the area so that it develop quickly.

It is worth remembering that yesterday Huawei announced the Tashan project, which aims to create its own chips without using American technology, completely removing the dependence on the Chinese and the limitations imposed by the banning of the Donald Trump government.



